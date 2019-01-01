 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Last Call

Last Call

by Blazery

Last Call (also known as MK Ultra) is a high-THC indica strain and one of our best sellers. It is made up of light and dark green buds with fiery amber hairs accented throughout. This strain contains distinct sweet and fruity aromas, combined with earthy undertones. Its three most prominent terpenes are Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Limonene. Last Call contains 16-20% THC; for that reason, it is for experienced consumers. Remember to start low and go slow.

Get lit with Blazery pre-rolls, a scorching selection of premium high THC strains in pre-rolled format to make things easy. Remember to start low and go slow…