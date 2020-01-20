About this product
Blissed Beach is a high-range CBD, low THC pre-roll cultivated in British Columbia. Indoor-grown and hang-dried, Beach is a Durga Mata II strain that produces a refreshing mint flavour with light citrus aromas. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, beta-pinene, and p-cymene. Based on reviews of the same strain (Lift&Co), Beach is known for the following effects: calming and happy. Blissed Beach is available in 1 x 0.5g pre-roll packaged in an easy-to-carry tube. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.
About this strain
Durga Mata II
Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.