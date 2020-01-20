 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blissed Beach CBD Pre-roll

by Blissed

About this product

Blissed Beach is a high-range CBD, low THC pre-roll cultivated in British Columbia. Indoor-grown and hang-dried, Beach is a Durga Mata II strain that produces a refreshing mint flavour with light citrus aromas. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, beta-pinene, and p-cymene. Based on reviews of the same strain (Lift&Co), Beach is known for the following effects: calming and happy. Blissed Beach is available in 1 x 0.5g pre-roll packaged in an easy-to-carry tube. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.

About this strain

Durga Mata II

Durga Mata II

Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.

About this brand

Blissed exists to make cannabis a natural part of consumers’ lives, while striving to close the gap between stigma and one’s ability to live life without compromise. That’s why empowering a new generation of consumers to live happier, healthier and more authentic lives is at the forefront of everything we do. We donate 10% of our profits back to the community.