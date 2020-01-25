About this product

Blissed Beach is a high-range CBD, low THC pre-roll cultivated in British Columbia. Indoor-grown and hang-dried, Beach is a Durga Mata II strain that produces a refreshing mint flavour with light citrus aromas. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, beta-pinene, and p-cymene. Based on reviews of the same strain (Lift&Co), Beach is known for the following effects: calming and happy. Blissed Beach is available in 1 x 0.5g pre-roll packaged in an easy-to-carry tube. 10% of our profits are donated back to the community.