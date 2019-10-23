 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hexagon Bong

by BRNT Designs

About this product

Dishwasher-safe, Hexagon is the easiest to clean bong on the market. Put your Hexagon in the freezer before use, chilling the smoke and creating a smoother smoking experience. Glass accessories included. Handmade in North America. Includes a glass down stem, 2 glass bowls (1 as a backup!), and silicone seal. Dimensions Height: 10in Diameter: 3in Available in: Black, White, Red

About this brand

BRNT Designs is a new and original brand run by young and forward-thinking individuals from artistic and technical backgrounds. The Canadian team (founded in Edmonton, Alberta) is breaking new ground in design and material composition, and urges you to join in to help make their unique vision a reality.