Dishwasher-safe, Hexagon is the easiest to clean bong on the market. Put your Hexagon in the freezer before use, chilling the smoke and creating a smoother smoking experience. Glass accessories included.
Handmade in North America.
Includes a glass down stem, 2 glass bowls (1 as a backup!), and silicone seal.
Dimensions
Height: 10in
Diameter: 3in
Available in: Black, White, Red
BRNT Designs is a new and original brand run by young and forward-thinking individuals from artistic and technical backgrounds.
The Canadian team (founded in Edmonton, Alberta) is breaking new ground in design and material composition, and urges you to join in to help make their unique vision a reality.