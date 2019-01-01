 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cannabis Oil 1:1

by Broken Coast Cannabis

Broken Coast Cannabis Concentrates Ingestible Cannabis Oil 1:1

About this product

The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated. This is an edible oil suitable for oral ingestion and use in food products; it is not suitable for use in vaporizers. EQUIVALENCY: 6 mL of cannabis oil is equivalent to 1g dried marijuana (30 mL is equivalent to 5g of dried marijuana) DOSING: The oil contains a dropper with graduated 0.5mL marks to measure your dosage. As with any cannabis product, we recommend that you start low and go slow. Patients who are new to cannabis edibles should start with one 0.25mL dose and wait at least 2 hours to judge the effects. It's all about finding out what works for you. Consuming too much edible cannabis is rarely a pleasurable experience, so it's best to err on the side of caution. It's also important to remember that edible cannabis typically has much longer lasting effects than smoked or vaporized cannabis. Non-medicinal ingredients: medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), soy lecithin

About this strain

CBD Kush

CBD Kush

From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness. 

About this brand

Broken Coast is a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis located on Vancouver Island. We have deep roots in British Columbia, and we’re proud to contribute to the reputation our province has earned for producing outstanding cannabis. Our plants are grown in small batches in single-strain rooms, and we tailor our production schedule to ensure we have a constant supply of fresh product in stock. We’re constantly striving to improve our products, and we adhere to strict procedural and environmental protocols in order to maximize purity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Before being made available online, every batch we produce is independently tested for harmful levels of mold, bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, and foreign materials. As mandated by Health Canada, our products are available exclusively through our online store, and are shipped via parcel post to Canadian addresses only. We strive to maintain a consistent variety of strains to ensure our customers can access medicine appropriate to their condition.