About this product
The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated. This is an edible oil suitable for oral ingestion and use in food products; it is not suitable for use in vaporizers. EQUIVALENCY: 6 mL of cannabis oil is equivalent to 1g dried marijuana (30 mL is equivalent to 5g of dried marijuana) DOSING: The oil contains a dropper with graduated 0.5mL marks to measure your dosage. As with any cannabis product, we recommend that you start low and go slow. Patients who are new to cannabis edibles should start with one 0.25mL dose and wait at least 2 hours to judge the effects. It's all about finding out what works for you. Consuming too much edible cannabis is rarely a pleasurable experience, so it's best to err on the side of caution. It's also important to remember that edible cannabis typically has much longer lasting effects than smoked or vaporized cannabis. Non-medicinal ingredients: medium chain triglycerides (MCT oil), soy lecithin
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
CBD Kush
From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness.