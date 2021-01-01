About this product

Ready, Xs, GO! Meet the latest & greatest portable vaporizer from Apollo Airvape. The AirVape Xs GO features a pocket-friendly & super lightweight 2 oz design constructed from high-grade ABS plastic material with comfortable ergonomic grips. A simple to use interface is packed with powerful functionality and style, while an 800mAh battery was built for continuous all day use. The Xs GO provides tasty & efficient vapor from your favorite dry herbs using a hybrid convection/conduction heating system to provide full flavors with no harshness or combustion. The AirVape Xs GO is also equipped with an isolated air path & dual filters for smooth vapor that is always clean and super comfortable. The AirVape Xs GO was designed to be ultra portable & stealthy, perfect for the connoisseur on-the-go. Measuring just 1” wide by 4” inches tall, the Xs GO can be concealed entirely in the palm of your hand and the mouthpiece is magnetically attached providing easy access to the chamber at all times. Equipped with a powerful 800mAh battery, the AirVape Xs GO lasts longer and gets a complete charge in just 45 minutes. Charge up from nearly anywhere via micro-USB and enjoy pass-through charging capabilities that allow you to use your vape while still charging. The Xs GO also has a convenient auto-shutoff that helps preserve battery power after 3 minutes of inactivity. The design of the AirVape Xs GO will fit right into any busy lifestyle and provide great vapor on the move. The AirVape Xs GO will unlock the true flavors, aromas, and potency of your herbs without weighing down your pockets. The hybrid convection/conduction heating system uses a 100% ceramic oven that is chemically inert & thermal-resistant, working to heat your dry herbs without any combustion whatsoever. The oval-shaped chamber works to promote a more balanced heating, while the compartment beneath ensures all the surface area of your materials make contact with heat at the same time. The AirVape Xs GO boasts an efficient 20-second heat up time for on-demand rips at your leisure. Five calibrated heat settings designed for the optimal vaporization of dry herbs allow you to customize temperature control within seconds between 355°F, 375°F, 390°F, 405°F, and 420°F. The Xs GO uses single button controls that sync with a smart LED display to show which temperature you’ve chosen, the smallest light at the bottom being the lowest temp and the largest light at the top representing the highest. Three clicks will turn the vape on while holding the same button will change temperatures. If your a flavor chaser we recommend going for the lower temperatures, but if you like large clouds just turn up the heat! The Xs GO is the ultimate dry herb vape for beginners who want something easier to use without the learning curve. At a fraction of the cost of previous AirVape models, enjoy an elite level of stealth and high quality vapor production from the Xs GO vaporizer today! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Apollo AirVape Xs GO Vaporizer Optimized Temperature Settings Hybrid Heating System Isolated EZ Air Path Fully Ceramic Oven ABS Plastic Body Ergonomic Grip Easy to Use Dual Filters Fast Charging 800mAh Battery Zero Combustion Super Lightweight AirVape Accessories* Single Button Controls 3-Minute Auto-Shut Off 20-Second Heat Up Time Compact & Pocket-Friendly Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty