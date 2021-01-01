Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$64.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Boundless CFC LITE is a compact dry herb vaporizer that combines reliable functionality with an astonishingly affordable price. The successor of the Boundless CFC 2.0, the LITE vaporizer features a replaceable battery equipped with three temperature settings optimized for creating large & robust clouds. A curved body stands upright on its own for easy loading and a ceramic oven provides maximum flavor from your herbs. Measuring in just under 4” inches tall, the compact and sleek design of the CFC LITE make it a great choice for vaping on-the-go. Despite its compact & portable stature, the Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer is equipped with a full-sized ceramic oven that will fit up to .4 grams of material at a time. The inert nature of ceramic provides maximum flavor profiles from your dry herbs at any of the preset temperature settings. Conduction heating has this vape ready to rip in under 30 seconds while haptic feedback technology will vibrate to let you know when it has reached your preferred temperature. The CFC LITE Vaporizer will provide the same high quality vapor production & functionality you’d expect from a larger, more expensive vaporizer without sacrificing portability. The Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer boasts a swappable 18350 battery that allows you to stock up on spares so you never run out of juice. The battery itself is a powerful 800mAh, with variable voltage settings that allow you to change between 3 preset temperature settings fine-tuned for dry herb vaporization. Those who prefer maximum flavors should enjoy the lowest temperature setting at 385°F, while those who like thicker vapor and larger clouds should experiment with the medium temperature setting of 403°F, or the highest temp at 421°F. Reach unlimited heights wherever life may take you with the compact and pocket-friendly Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer 3x Optimized Temp Settings 30 Second Heat-Up Time Less than 4” inches Tall Conduction Heating Haptic Feedback 800mAh Power Easy Loading Stands Upright Variable Voltage Fully Ceramic Oven 0.4g Chamber Capacity Swappable 18350 Battery Cleaning Brush & Stirring Tool 3 Year Warranty (90 Days for Battery) Box Includes: 1 x Boundless CFC LITE Vaporizer 5 x Mouthpiece Screens 5 x Chamber Screens 1 x 18350 Battery 1 x Stir Tool 1 x Cleaning Brush 1 x Detailed User Manual 1 x Micro-USB Charging Cable
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.