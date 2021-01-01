 Loading…

Empire Glassworks "Coconut Colada" Mini Bong

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

About this product

Empire Glassworks has put the lime in the coconut for you with this unique water pipe! The Coconut Colada Mini Bong expertly resembles a tropical coconut drink, complete with individually handcrafted glass accents including fresh fruit, a mini cocktail umbrella, and of course a lime garnish worked right into the glass. Each Coconut Colada Mini Bong is made from thick borosilicate glass and custom mixed colors, including a fuzzy-brown colored body that looks just like the real thing! A reinforced 14mm female joint leads each hit from the included bowl piece into a fixed diffuser downstem within the base of the coconut. This percolator effectively filters your smoke through water for cool, refreshing rips as you draw from the red and white straw-style mouthpiece. You'll go absolutely coconuts when you get your hands on this stunning water pipe from Empire Glassworks. Each Coconut Colada Mini Bong is made by hand from top to bottom, and measures approximately 6" inches tall. The included 14mm male bowl piece features a large glass opal that provides an easy grip while showcasing a dichroic Empire Glassworks decal on the inside for an added touch of style. The reinforced Dewar's joint (the small glass arm below the joint) is made from brown color-matching glass and works to keep your coconut bong safe while being handled by some of your not so careful friends. Start embracing your carefree lifestyle and bubble away your worries today with the Coconut Colada Water Pipe! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Coconut Colada Mini Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe Blueberry & Strawberry Accents Worked Straw Mouthpiece Glass Cocktail Umbrella Worked Lime Garnish Hand Mixed Colors Diffuser Downstem Coconut Chamber 6" inches Tall Bent Neck Thick Glass Banger Hanger Reinforced Joint 3" inch Wide Base 14mm Female Joint 14mm Opal Bowl Piece Coconut Cocktail Themed Ground Glass Connections Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handmade Artwork* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA] *Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handmade down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70's through today's libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of "Kush Clothing" found within our "Lifted Lifestyle" collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

