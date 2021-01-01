Honey Labs HoneyHose Adapter
The Honey Labs HoneyHose is the first ever water pipe adapter for the Honey Dabber II and Honey Dabber Mini Straw. The HoneyHose enables you to attach the Honey Dabber Concentrate Straw to your favorite glass bongs, delivering smoother hits by adding an extra layer of water filtration and moisture-conditioning to your vapor. The HoneyHose comes with a unique Birch Wood Adapter that features universal compatibility with any 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm female joint water pipe connection. Simply plug the adapter into your glass bong of choice, connect the silicone tubing to the mouthpiece of the Honey Dabber II, and inhale from your water pipe while dabbing your wax concentrates with the heated straw. By extending the vapor path with the silicone tubing and your water pipe, the HoneyHose is able to consistently provide cooler and smoother draws. The Honey Labs HoneyHose Attachment is made from resilient platinum-cured silicone and American-sourced Yellow Birch wood. Get Connected: Honey Labs HoneyHose Attachment Designed for the Honey Dabber II Platinum-Cured Silicone Tubing Yellow Birch Wood Adapter Universal Joint Fittings Innovative Design Durable Materials Easy to Use Cools & Filters Vapor Vape to Bong Adapter Proudly Made in the USA Fits Female Joint Water Pipes Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints
