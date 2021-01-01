KandyPens Prism Vaporizer Pen
The KandyPens Prism is a super compact yet powerful vape pen from the makers of the Gravity and Galaxy units. Designed and developed in the United States, the Prism vaporizer features a solid medical-grade stainless steel build and 2 advanced atomizers: a dual quartz rod wrapped in titanium coils and a ceramic plate atomizer with ceramic chamber. This unit produces dense, flavor-rich rips with sub-ohm power and a 'slow and low' approach to extracting the best flavors and aromas from waxy oils. The glass mouthpiece, rare for a vape pen, delivers cooler, more tasty smoke than the average portable vaporizer. For those who love to blow clouds, the dual quartz rod atomizer will create huge dab-style rips from your wax concentrates. If you consider yourself more of a flavor chaser, the ceramic coil-less atomizer extracts the essentials tastes & aromas of your concentrates for smaller, more modest rips. Equipped with preset temperatures that are optimal for the most popular vaping styles and wax concentrates (320F, 350F, 390F, and 430F), the KandyPens Prism allows for quick and effective vaporization with no hassles. The simple single button control of the KandyPens Prism vaporizer makes it easy to quickly toggle temperatures and enjoy vapor in short windows of time, whether you're on a lunch break or brisk walk. This unit is one of the most compact vape pens on the market--perfect for waxy oils enthusiasts with busy day-to-day lives. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 KandyPens Prism Wax Vaporizer Ceramic Coil-less Atomizer Dual Quartz Rod Atomizer Pass-Through Charging Single Button Controls Stainless Steel Build Variable Voltages 320mAh Battery Sub-Ohm Battery Preset Temperatures 2 Glass Mouthpieces Keychain Dabber Tool Ultra-Compact Vape Pen Portable & Pocket-Friendly Micro-USB & Lightning Charging
