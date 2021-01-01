LEVO Oil Herb Blocks Silicone Storage Tray
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$14.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
These Herb Block Trays from LEVO are a handy solution designed for easy storage of your homemade oils & butters. Refrigerate or freeze, and pop out individual servings anytime you wish to use them. Each tray is made from high quality food-grade silicone and designed to be an ideal non-stick storage solution for your homemade goodies. For added safety, the LEVO Herb Blocks Tray includes a secure lid that fits tightly around your product and protects the tray’s contents from spilling or absorbing freezer odors. Each tray fits a full 16oz reservoir of oil or butter, the perfect size for pairing with your LEVO II Oil infuser. Get Connected: LEVO Oil Herb Blocks Silicone Storage Tray Made for Storing Homemade Oil or Butter Convenient Individual Serving Blocks High Quality Food-Grade Silicone Refrigerator & Freezer Safe Non-Stick Surfaces Blue, Green & Grey Colors Dry Erase Safe Top Lid Included Fits a Full 16oz Reservoir of Oil or Butter
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.