Mighty Vaporizer This MIGHTY be the vape for you! One of two advanced portable vapes released by Storz & Bickel (makers of the legendary Volcano Vaporizers), The Mighty earns it's status as one of the best vapes on the market because of its ability to produce high-quality vapor in a robust handheld design. There are very few vaporizers on the market capable of dispensing such consistently top-notch vapor. This is pretty much a handheld Volcano! Though on the rigid side of hand-held vaporizers this monster of a machine seriously packs a punch and makes it an ideal vape to bring on hikes or to festivals. It can handle itself, think of the durability of a crowbar and you've got the Mighty! Get ready for a vape that will last you a lifetime. Technical Information - The Mighty Vaporizer Vaporizes Dried and concentrated herbs Storage capacity 0.25 grams Preconfigured temperature levels 40°C to 210°C Initial warm-up time Approximately 60 seconds Heating system Hybrid (conduction and convection) Heating chamber material Stainless steel External coating material Plastic Battery capacity Approximately 90 minutes Charging Time Approximately 2 hours Compatibility with chargers USB Compatibility with smartphone applications No Other functions LED display with battery charge indicator and digital temperature control. Approximate dimensions (LxWxH) 14 cm x 8 cm X 3 cm Approximate weight 230 grams Warranty 2 years The Mighty Vaporizer - Heating and Temperature The Mighty is known as one of the first portable vaporizers to truly perfect hybrid heating. The balance between convection and conduction speaks volumes here with this unit. The Mighty has never really needed to rely on the build materials other vapes in the industry are using. No ceramics. No quartz, just good old stainless steel making up the chamber. The Mighty is capable of full temperature control through a vivid OLED display that's located at the bottom of the vape. This gives you vast control over your experience. Mighty was the first to implement this kind of customizable heating privilege. The Mighty vaporizer is now compatible with concentrates and oils thanks to a new accessory. The Storz and Bickel concentrate pads for the Mighty are an affordable way to expand the capabilities of your Mighty. The Mighty sports an incredibly convenient cooling unit built right into the mouthpiece. With this cooling unit, the vapor path is extended and the vapor has extra time to cool. Despite only adding a little bit of distance to the pathway, it greatly reduces the temperature of the vapor and makes it much smoother and delicious to hit. The Mighty's vapor quality is dense, aromatic, and pure. It's effective vapor production system makes for an enjoyable experience without the learning curve or multitude of components found in other confusing vaporizers. Again, the fact that we can even compare the Mighty Vaporizer with any desktop is a testament to the unit itself. Reliable is the word that most describes the Mighty as it is a secure, robust and powerful vaporizer that has won the hearts of many Vape enthusiasts. The Mighty Vaporizer - Design The Mighty embodies that classic Storz and Bickel 'steampunk' design in every aspect of its body. Like their other vapes, the Mighty looks like a machine that means business! Not so much a vape, but like something out of a car's engine, and thats where a lot of the first fun with this piece is. The vape is as powerful as it looks and the second you pick it up you get really excited to try it. The main body of the Mighty is split into three columns. On the right and left are separate lithium-ion batteries that give the Mighty its incredibly long-lasting power supply. In the center column is the heating element and chamber where all the magic really happens. Sheer power. That's what you're getting with the Mighty. A vape with the quality of a great desktop model, but without the dependency of a plug. The Mighty Vaporizer - Features The Mighty Vaporizer is a flavor powerhouse, but its not without its interesting features. Straight away its got a couple of really nice safety features that elevate it as a dependable vape. Its got a vibration alarm for when its ready to vape as well as an auto-shutoff feature that activates after a few minutes. Both of these help you get the most out of your vape without leaving it running for any longer than it has to. The shutdown feature can be easily pushed back by pressing down the power button once before it activates. For an extra hit of high-quality vapor, the Mighty has a great boost mode. The boost mode drives the heating system into overdrive producing thick, velvety and tasty vapor. This can be activated by a setting on the Mighty itself or with the companion smartphone app. Whats included with the Mighty Vaporizer 1 x Mighty Portable Vaporizer 1 x Power Adapter 1 x Mouthpiece 1 x Liquid Pad for Solid and Thick Oil Aromatherapy Concentrates 3 x Normal Screens 1 x Cleaning Brush 1 x Filling Aid 1 x Set of Spare Seal Rings 1 x Storz & Bickel Grinder 1 x User Manual The Mighty - Pros and Cons Pros: The Mighty is the go-to vaporizer if you are looking for big potent clouds of vapor Extremely easy to use The downtimes are just 1-2 minutes every session Very durable and sturdy, more than capable to survive the odd drop 90 minutes of use Cons: Not as sleek as other portable vapes