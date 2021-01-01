CannaBears Jewelry PIN - "Bubble Gum"
by CannaBears JewelryWrite a review
$6.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PIN, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses! CannaBears Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share They Are The CannaBears ** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE ** Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
About this brand
CannaBears Jewelry
About this strain
Bubble Gum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Bubble Gum is a classic hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Indiana Bubble Gum with an unknown indica strain. marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.