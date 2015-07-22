I haven't tried the Bubble Gum strain in herb form in a while, but I recently picked up some Bubble Gum hash (kief puck) from Relief Choices of Warren. The high is a definite creeper, coming on a good 10 minutes or so after smoking. Definite hybrid high from this one. Very cerebral and euphoric, but not energetic or very uplifting. Some good body buzz and back pain relief, but not completely lethargic. Very scatterbrained feel to it, I'm having trouble staying on track writing this review. It also makes me a little dizzy at times when it's climbing up to its plateau. The high lasts a good time, and the come down isn't terrible but will leave you slightly groggy and wanting a sativa pick-me-up (I did at least). Not my first choice for a morning smoke, but good for a lazy afternoon if you plan on relaxing and not doing anything too intense but don't want to completely pass out on the couch for hours. If that makes sense. I think I hear breakfast calling!