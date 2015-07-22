Bubble Gum reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubble Gum.
Bubble Gum strain effects
Bubble Gum strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
M........n
July 22, 2015
Get up on this bubblegum, Cause it's bubble yum, All your depression, tell it bitch be bubble gone.
j........n
June 19, 2014
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Talkative
It numbs the body but not the mind. I felt focused, alert and creative. It does not make you sleepy. I did feel tingly like my muscles were being gently massaged. My lower back muscles get tight in knots and this really eased the pain by eliminating the spasms so I can get on with my day. I would recommend for daytime use.
D........X
April 1, 2011
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Great taste. Like bubble gum. For real, like bubble gum. Not the strongest but holy shit, bubble gum y'all.
D........a
April 17, 2013
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Looks: Like a forest green, lots of dark orange trichomes. Looks light and a little fluffy. Smell: Strain name is very accurate, it smells exactly like bubble gum. Very sweet strong, sweet scent. [9/10] Taste: To me it tastes earthy with a hint of sweet. Hits real smooth, too. [7.8/10] The sativa high is great, but not over-powering. It's a very creative, focused head-high. I completed an entire puzzle on it and painted myself. I was so relaxed on this, perfect for stress or anxiety. Not a couch-lock body high, but more of just a chill relaxing. Keeps you energetic and uplifted while still remaining calm, chill, and relaxed. [9/10] The perfect hybrid, if you ask me. Just the right amount of sativa and indica.
V........0
April 30, 2015
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Just smoked a J of the bubble gum. I noticed alot of great crystallization in the trichomes. It actually has slight undertones and the smell of real bubbleicious bubble gum. The taste gets a bit harsher as you smoke the second half of the Joint. In Overall you get a nice stoney head high, especially feeling heavy on the eyes, with an Indica presence lingering in the back. The taste of bubble gum becomes weaker in the end. Although I would def. smoke this strain again. This medicine most certainly helps me especially with my anxiety and depression! Thank you everyone who's had a hand in legalizing the Medical Marijuana Bill,Act,Law. I wouldnt b here on Leafly.com if it werent for you... Voters! Thank You again! PEACE...
c........n
August 7, 2014
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I recovered from Phish tour by spending several hours a day for the entire month of August 1997 sitting on a stool at the Grey Area coffeeshop on Oude Leliestraat ripping tubes of the original double bubblegum with John and Steve. Good times. Interestingly it was named not for its flavor but because the breeder used to stick nugs under the bar like chewing gum to tip his bartender. :-)
D........0
February 15, 2016
I purchased my "bubble gum" from a coffeeshop in noord Amsterdam and I was told it was a full indica and not a hybrid, so I'm not sure if it was 100% the same plant that is described here but boy oh boy do I love this one. Super relaxing body high and head high that leaves you in a giggly sleepy state, appetite was also greatly increased. I can see this strain being used for multiple health issues and mental health issues. Highly recommended for beginners and seasoned tokers.
C........d
May 24, 2011
Euphoric
Hungry
Dizzy
I haven't tried the Bubble Gum strain in herb form in a while, but I recently picked up some Bubble Gum hash (kief puck) from Relief Choices of Warren. The high is a definite creeper, coming on a good 10 minutes or so after smoking. Definite hybrid high from this one. Very cerebral and euphoric, but not energetic or very uplifting. Some good body buzz and back pain relief, but not completely lethargic. Very scatterbrained feel to it, I'm having trouble staying on track writing this review. It also makes me a little dizzy at times when it's climbing up to its plateau. The high lasts a good time, and the come down isn't terrible but will leave you slightly groggy and wanting a sativa pick-me-up (I did at least). Not my first choice for a morning smoke, but good for a lazy afternoon if you plan on relaxing and not doing anything too intense but don't want to completely pass out on the couch for hours. If that makes sense. I think I hear breakfast calling!