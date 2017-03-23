 Loading…

CBD Infused Wheatgrass Powder (SHOTS)

by CBD Hempindica

5.01
CBD Hempindica Edibles Breakfast CBD Infused Wheatgrass Powder (SHOTS)

$24.95MSRP

About this product

CBD Hempindica's 300mg Organic Wheatgrass Powder (Shots). Wheatgrass is an excellent source of nutrition including vitamins and minerals. Our Wheatgrass powder is 30x stronger than tray grown wheatgrass shots. Supports overall Health and Wellness Supports healthy immune and detoxification process Supports Body Alkalinity Helps achieve recommended daily servings of fruits and veggies Infused with 300mg CBD, 10mg CBD per shot of wheatgrass

About this brand

CBD Hempindica
CBD Hempindica is a CBD Company based in Colorado. We are a family business focusing on Health and Wellness and the benefits of a hemp based regimen. CBD Hempindica is a retail/wholesale Company. We provide over 60 branded Hempindica products to websites, smoke shops and dispensaries . Grateful Gummies , CBD Shatter, and 50mg, 100mg CBD Capsule are our most popular products. Try CBD Hempindica brand CBD and treat your Endocannabinoid System to the highest quality CBD available! Now introducing Hempindica's 100mg Capsule.....FULL SPECTRUM!

1 customer review

5.01

Thu Mar 23 2017
C........n
Cant beat this product! Amazing antioxidant properties of wheatgrass, coupled with holistic CBD healing and pain relief. Definitely recommend! #420sweepstakes
1 person found this helpful