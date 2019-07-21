 Loading…

Hempindica CBD Infused Yerba Mate Mate

by CBD Hempindica

5.01
$16.00MSRP

About this product

Introducing CBD Hempindica's NEW CBD infused Organic Yerba Mate. Yerba Mate is a South American Tea. It is known for enhancing mental clarity, gives lasting energy, without the side effects associated with coffee or other energizing drinks. Studies show Mate to be higher in antioxidants than green tea. Yerba Mate also includes vitamins and minerals. Our Yerba Mate can also be used as a weight loss supplement. Try CBD infused Yerba Mate in a traditional Gourd, French Press, Tea Pot or Tea Ball, Coffee Maker, or Espresso Machine. 2 oz of Loose Tea Mate is equal to about 6 strong cups of tea....or 8 Tea Bags made from Hemp. A hearty 7grams of Tea in every Tea Bag.

About this brand

CBD Hempindica is a CBD Company based in Colorado. We are a family business focusing on Health and Wellness and the benefits of a hemp based regimen. CBD Hempindica is a retail/wholesale Company. We provide over 60 branded Hempindica products to websites, smoke shops and dispensaries . Grateful Gummies , CBD Shatter, and 50mg, 100mg CBD Capsule are our most popular products. Try CBD Hempindica brand CBD and treat your Endocannabinoid System to the highest quality CBD available! Now introducing Hempindica's 100mg Capsule.....FULL SPECTRUM!

1 customer review

5.01

Sun Jul 21 2019
n........o
I love Yerba Mate!