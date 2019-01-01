About this product
OIL Reflect™ Oil by COVE™ is made from a proprietary, ethanol-free CO2 extraction method using an indoor-grown hybrid strain that is blended with MCT oil. Available in 20ml bottles. When ingesting cannabis oil, feedback suggests starting with 0.25ml dose. CLASSIFICATION: Hybrid MAIN TERPENES: Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene TASTE / AROMA: Its earthy, piney and peppery aroma is attributed to the strain’s terpene profile that includes myrcene, alpha-pinene and beta-caryophyllene.
