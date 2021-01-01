 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dank Dabber CBD Isolates

Dank Dabber CBD Isolates

by Dank Dabber

Dank Dabber Concentrates Solventless Dank Dabber CBD Isolates

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

~ 99+% Pure CBD Isolate! ~ Contains 0% THC! ~ Derived entirely from American grown NON-GMO hemp oil! ~ Independent 3rd party batch testing to ensure quality control and full transparency! ~ Comes in slab form for consumption convenience! ~ Legal in all 50 states, Canada, Australia and Europe!

About this brand

UNIQUE: Thimble design; the original finger dabber! USER FRIENDLY: Stands by itself to prevent your concentrates from unwanted particulates getting on your dabber before and after use! SAFE: Zero heat transfer to your finger during use as the tips are crafted from T2 titanium equivalent grade stainless steel. They resist oxidation(off-gassing) when exposed to temperatures up to 1,400°F so they're beyond safe to use when dabbing at proper temperatures of around 550°F. Additionally, each dabber comes with a storage container and the v1 Needle Point has a protective cap for when not in use to prevent accidental injury but also to protect it's fine tip! INTERCHANGEABLE: Removable tips which come in a variety of options for all different types of concentrate consistencies from distillate to diamonds! MADE IN THE USA: Down to the packaging they come in!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

