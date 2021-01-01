 Loading…

The White

by Dank Teez

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Don't be afraid, walk toward the light. Let The White envelop you and wipe away your cares. We are all one within the DANK! Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today! www.dankteez.com

About this brand

Once a month we select a new strain to be deemed DANK and design a shirt based on it. Join DANKTEEZ.COM today!

About this strain

The White

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

The White is a potent hybrid marijuana strain known for having a distinct lack of odor or flavor. The White gives off a high that is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations. This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. Those who do not enjoy the flavor and aroma of cannabis opt for this strain over more pungent varieties. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

