HybridTHC 25%CBD 0%

OG Kush

aka Premium OG Kush

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

OG Kush strain effects

Reported by 5628 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

OG Kush strain helps with

  • Stress
    39% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    28% of people say it helps with Pain
OG Kush strain reviews5,628

December 22, 2015
The best strain of cannabis if I had the ultimate say so, the true definition of dank. Purchase in large quantities if possible, as it can heal in multiple facets. Can you work out after smoking it? Hell yeah. Can you sit on the couch all day and play the Playstation? You damn right. I love it, truly, and if it was all I could ever smoke, I'd die a happy and high fella. Peace to all.
1416 people found this helpful
April 6, 2015
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
For me and my girlfriend, smoking is a bonding experience. After each hit, I love talking with her, Whether it be about our day, us and our future, or life experiences or little things. This weed is GREAT for that, take your time with it, take a hit from the bong and let it take its course and fully hit you before taking another. Experience each kind of high. Each hit you take is a different high, so love it, stay in it, then tell it goodbye. This weed makes you very talkative and euphoric, just always make sure you smoke not upset. This weed is great to be open and intimate with. The only downfall is that it makes you so sleepy. Even after wake n bake, I want to go back to bed afterwards, and my body goes into hibernation mode. Save this for late at night, when the moon is in the sky just right, and you are ready to snuggle with the love, or the cats.
856 people found this helpful
June 8, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
This review is an update of a previous review I made a few months ago about our famous OG Kush that many consider as the god of cannabis, especially here on the West Coast. I first rated this strain as a 4 because the reality is, because of it's fame, a lot of growers planted this seed but after that only cared about money and the name so they ended up on the shelves with a somewhat average to no good product. Since then I tried a lot of good quality products in this range of strains so I have to give it back it's 5 (4,8 to be exact). This is a great herb that gives you both a powerful body and head buzz. Had a very fun and creative trip most of the times I was on this one. In term of taste it's a kush taste so Earth, Sweet, Pine, Wood blended so it' become a Hashish mashup with citrus and herbal notes. It's great for party, socials, artistic creativity and hiking. Kills pain instantly. It can go either for anxiety (get rid of social anxiety in my case). Just be cautious if you're a new cannabis user because too much can make you really anxious and paranoid (happened to a friend and myself I was a little anxious on this one once). Just control yourself and the flaws I mentioned won't happen or will be easy to control. Not for beginners. Simply some of the best weed you can get if you're grower really care about his or her trade!
256 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

OG Kush strain genetics

OG Kush grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers.

  • This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors
  • Requires a dry climate
  • This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots
  • Flowering time is 56 days
  • If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October
  • Medium-size yield
  • Four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indica-like characteristics

Photos of OG Kush

