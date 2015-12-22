OG Kush
aka Premium OG Kush
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush strain effects
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers.
- This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors
- Requires a dry climate
- This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots
- Flowering time is 56 days
- If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October
- Medium-size yield
- Four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indica-like characteristics