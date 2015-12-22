This review is an update of a previous review I made a few months ago about our famous OG Kush that many consider as the god of cannabis, especially here on the West Coast. I first rated this strain as a 4 because the reality is, because of it's fame, a lot of growers planted this seed but after that only cared about money and the name so they ended up on the shelves with a somewhat average to no good product. Since then I tried a lot of good quality products in this range of strains so I have to give it back it's 5 (4,8 to be exact). This is a great herb that gives you both a powerful body and head buzz. Had a very fun and creative trip most of the times I was on this one. In term of taste it's a kush taste so Earth, Sweet, Pine, Wood blended so it' become a Hashish mashup with citrus and herbal notes. It's great for party, socials, artistic creativity and hiking. Kills pain instantly. It can go either for anxiety (get rid of social anxiety in my case). Just be cautious if you're a new cannabis user because too much can make you really anxious and paranoid (happened to a friend and myself I was a little anxious on this one once). Just control yourself and the flaws I mentioned won't happen or will be easy to control. Not for beginners. Simply some of the best weed you can get if you're grower really care about his or her trade!