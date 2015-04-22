We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 62%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 38%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Reviews
353
Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?
I picked up some of this in concentrate from Nature’s Meds. It starts with a noticeable head buzz that evens out after a few minutes. Definitely an indica dominant hybrid like say 60/40. Gave me some hella munchies!
Definitely one of my Top 5, maybe even Top 3, fave strains! This feels really similar to the muscle relaxer Soma, at least to me & I have a very high tolerance. Helps relax the muscle spasms & tension in my upper back & shoulders at lower doses, eases me into a restful sleep with higher ...