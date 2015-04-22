ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The White reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The White.

Effects

256 people reported 2200 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 38%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

353

Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for hbsmith11
Member since 2018
I picked up some of this in concentrate from Nature’s Meds. It starts with a noticeable head buzz that evens out after a few minutes. Definitely an indica dominant hybrid like say 60/40. Gave me some hella munchies!
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for moonlightfairyy
Member since 2015
Love this strain! It says it's a hybrid but it hits me like a very relaxing indica. Just the strain I need at the end of the day 😊
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Tommytoday
Member since 2018
Very mellow strain that’s allows for an escape from the games we all play. Really let’s you hone back into the things that matter and reorient yourself.
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of The White
User uploaded image of The White
User uploaded image of The White
User uploaded image of The White
User uploaded image of The White
User uploaded image of The White
User uploaded image of The White
Avatar for MissAngie04
Member since 2019
Definitely one of my Top 5, maybe even Top 3, fave strains! This feels really similar to the muscle relaxer Soma, at least to me &amp; I have a very high tolerance. Helps relax the muscle spasms &amp; tension in my upper back &amp; shoulders at lower doses, eases me into a restful sleep with higher ...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for brother61
Member since 2018
White strain give me a relaxed state of mind for my anxiety, pain, depression and stress. Budtender Ryan C gave me the right choice. Thank You Nature's Medicines
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for michaelsbest17
Member since 2018
Foc I can't think right now. This is the real deal Did 1/2 dub and hit me so quick Knocked out my pain and looks like gonna knock me out soon to A+++++++++++++++++
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for j.c.rules
Member since 2019
it is triangle kush. just another name . the 2 names are describing the same strain. if u look it up ull find that fact. I love the strong srtain
EuphoricSleepy