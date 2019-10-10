 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. DAVINCI IQ - Black

DAVINCI IQ - Black

by DaVinci Vaporizer

Skip to Reviews
3.930
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI IQ - Black

$199.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The IQ is the smallest and most sophisticated portable vaporizer unit in the DaVinci line. You'll love this vaporizer in black! Its unique design, ceramic air path, Smart Path technology and mobile app integration sets this vaporizer unit out from the rest. No matter what you are - a vaping newbie, on-the-go user or a flavor connoisseur, the IQ is the ideal vaporizer for you. Get ready to experience vapor in a whole new way. The DAVINCI IQ Allows full temperature control for compound activation within the cannabis plant. Designed with preset vaporizer temperature path - also customizable by mobile app.

Related video

Davinci Iq Vaporizer – Leafly Reviews

October 10, 2019

02:29

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

30 customer reviews

Show all
3.930

write a review

Sat Sep 26 2020
M........o
Not bad but has a very cheap Battery (if you get this one which I don't recommend, order a better battery with it) and gets after only 1 sesh so hot that you can't even touch it with bare hands. For 200 bucks something like that souldn't happen.
Tue Mar 17 2020
w........y
I had to replace my old vaporizer as it has been with me for years and years and I wanted a change. It was quite big so I decided to get a smaller one. This vaporizer from DaVinci is very small and I like it because it gives the right amount of high for those “rest room breaks” or “I left my wallet in the car” moments. I got the stealth black one and I’ve been using it for 2 weeks now and it has become my solid companion. Whenever people see it and ask what it is, I just tell them it’s an emergency power bank. It looks classy as well.
Tue Mar 17 2020
j........e
I usually vaporize before I go out on a date or whenever I meet my parents because I don’t want to smell like weed. Vaporizers in general don’t leave any smell but before I got my Miqro I can only vaporize in my house or in my car. What I had before were huge compared to this Miqro stealth black one that I have now. Since I got this I could bring them anywhere and just keep them in my pocket. I can even use it in a public bathroom, not that I would recommend that to anyone as it could set off any sensitive alarms and get them in trouble.