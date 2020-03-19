I like the DaVinci IQ because it does not only look good and has a comfortable size, it also gives me good flavors. It is something that I have been looking for since I started vaping. I also like DaVinci IQ because it is very simple to use. There are no complex buttons or instructions. Everything is easy for someone like me who does not want to deal with complicated tech stuff. Also, I like the way it feels in my hand. It feels so durable and solid; I am confident it will last long. Really long. I like the colors, too, because they’re classic and very easy to choose from. I chose the cobalt one but I like all the other colors as well.