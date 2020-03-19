 Loading…

DAVINCI IQ - Blue

by DaVinci Vaporizer

The IQ is the smallest and most sophisticated portable vaporizer unit in the DaVinci line. You would love this vaporizer in blue! Its unique design, ceramic air path, Smart Path technology and mobile app integration sets this vaporizer unit out from the rest. No matter what you are - a vaping newbie, on-the-go user or a flavor connoisseur, the IQ is the ideal vaporizer for you. Get ready to experience vapor in a whole new way. The DAVINCI IQ allows full temperature control for compound activation within the cannabis plant. Designed with preset vaporizer temperature path - also customizable by mobile app.

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

Thu Mar 19 2020
j........3
I like the DaVinci IQ because it does not only look good and has a comfortable size, it also gives me good flavors. It is something that I have been looking for since I started vaping. I also like DaVinci IQ because it is very simple to use. There are no complex buttons or instructions. Everything is easy for someone like me who does not want to deal with complicated tech stuff. Also, I like the way it feels in my hand. It feels so durable and solid; I am confident it will last long. Really long. I like the colors, too, because they’re classic and very easy to choose from. I chose the cobalt one but I like all the other colors as well.
Thu Mar 19 2020
m........1
I like dry herb vaporizers and I found the perfect one in DaVinci’s IQ. It’s made only for dry herbs, so that’s one plus point for me. Another plus point is its size. It may not mean much to others but to me, it is a big thing. I like carrying around my vape, so the IQ’s small size is a big help. I can conveniently put it inside my jeans pocket without any problems. And to add to this, it has a carry can, so I don’t have to worry about keeping my vape safe and secure. The IQ looks good, too. Really good! It’s simple but stylish. I like the aluminum finish. I like the colors, too. I got the cobalt one because it looks royal and I like it. Overall, the IQ is impressive especially since it has satisfying flavors and really good vapor.
Thu Mar 19 2020
l........9
What’s inside the DaVinci IQ package? Quite a lot, actually. And each one of them has proven to be really useful for me. Aside from the extra rechargeable battery and USB charging cord, you’ll also find a glove and a carrying case for device protection, an extended mouthpiece, a carry can, a mini grinder, and an accessory kit. The case is for your DaVinci IQ while the can is for storing your extra herbs. The best feature of the DaVinci IQ, for me, is the precision temperature feature because it helps us customize the temperature according to our preference. If you’re planning to get one now, first decide on which color you want. Mine is the cobalt-colored one. Enjoy!