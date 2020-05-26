For connoisseurs who simply want the very best portable, dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci’s newest provides cooler vapor and the ultimate flavor and control. The IQ2 empowers you to not only customize your cannabis experience through precision temperature and adjustable air flow, but also empowers you to track and report your dose per draw and per session.
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.
Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.
I wanted to buy the DaVinci IQ2 right after it was released to the public last December. But, I didn’t have enough money to do so. Instead, I ordered and bought mine back in January – and I’ve never been happier! I like the its size, just slightly bigger than the original IQ; and I also like its performance. It has smooth, full vapors and its flavors are calming, relaxing, and cool. It’s just perfect for after-office cool down. As for me, I vape whenever and wherever I want an extra memorable experience. Also, I like how it looks. So simple but classy; perfect for me. I’ll forever be grateful to my co-worker Rod, who introduced me to DaVinci.
If you love experimenting, then DaVinci’s IQ2 is for you! It’s not only for dry herb users but also for those who like vaping with extracts. So, if you don’t feel like getting intoxicated with a different kind of high, you can always switch to using extracts and just enjoy the moment. You can even add in different herb varities through its flavor chamber. I’ve tried it and put in some mint – I love anything minty – and I really like the flavors that it produced. Anyway, I also like the way the IQ2 looks. So classic, neat and clean, and stylish. I’m sure I’m gonna be using this DaVinci vaporizer for a long, long time!
Compared to the IQ, which I used for two years, the IQ2 is bigger. But this doesn’t really matter though because the IQ2 is still an excellent worker. Although its heat up time is slightly slower than some other models, it still performs well. In fact, it’s cooler and smoother. It’s perfect for those who want long, full pulls. Since its flavor can be personalized, as in you can add extra and different herbs using its flavor chamber. So you can mix your favorite, relaxing dry herb with other varieties for fuller, more interesting flavors. And, in case you don’t know yet, the IQ2 is good for both dry herbs and extracts. That’s versatility for you!