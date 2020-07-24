 Loading…

DaVinci IQ2 - Blue

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.058
About this product

For connoisseurs who simply want the very best portable, dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci’s newest provides cooler vapor and the ultimate flavor and control. The IQ2 empowers you to not only customize your cannabis experience through precision temperature and adjustable air flow, but also empowers you to track and report your dose per draw and per session. Includes: IQ2 dual use vaporizer 10mm Bubbler Adapter 0.2g Dosage Pod 9 Pieces Organic Cottons 1 Ceramic Extract Tab USB Charging Cable Pick Tool 9 Alchohol Wipes

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

58 customer reviews

5.058

Fri Jul 24 2020
s........1
DaVinci has a dual-use vaporizer and I am amazed by it! It’s so convenient because I can now use just one vaporizer for both my favorite herbs and extracts. And you know what else I like about it? It’s portable and easy to carry around. I’m one of those who like to bring my vaporizer wherever I go, so this is perfect for me. It’s just the right size, it comfortably fits my pocket. The right vapor is also important to me and this IQ2 has just what I want. Thick and cool, that’s how I like it. It also helps that it doesn’t look like your ordinary vaporizer. Its aluminum body is handsome and solid. Feels so good in my hands! Blue’s my favorite color so it’s what I chose for my first DaVinci.
Fri Jul 03 2020
j........9
The first time I saw DaVinci’s newest creation, the IQ2, I thought I was looking at a device that’s just similar with the IQ. But I was wrong. It turns out that the IQ2 is made of a different material, a more solid and high-quality one (some kind of aluminum). Well, it still has three buttons for the controls plus all the 51 LEDs just like the IQ. What makes it different is the ton of features it comes with. It has more than just easy-to-manage temperature settings. Unlike some other vaporizers with batteries built into the device, the IQ2 has removable battery, so I can maximize its use and then just charge it. So, you see, my blue IQ2 is the best investment I’ve made in years.
Thu Jul 02 2020
j........1
I know when a vaporizer hit me right when I keep talking about it to my friends. Well, I can’t help it. I get excited quite easily. And that’s exactly what happened after I had my first try of DaVinci’s IQ2. I got “hit” right away! I didn’t even put a lot of herbs, just a little bit because I wanted to try out the device first. Anyway, its full flavor got me excited right away. It felt really, really good and that’s good because it’s one of the reasons I vape. And, yes, it looks good, too. I’m not really into fashion trends and stuff, but my wife is and she says the IQ2 is simple but stunning. And I believe her. It has all the buttons and stuff, but they’re all tucked neatly together, so there’s no clutter or anything. A little minimalist, but it’s all good. Besides, it’s got really good color varieties, including blue, which is always my first choice. I’m completely satisfied!