DaVinci has a dual-use vaporizer and I am amazed by it! It’s so convenient because I can now use just one vaporizer for both my favorite herbs and extracts. And you know what else I like about it? It’s portable and easy to carry around. I’m one of those who like to bring my vaporizer wherever I go, so this is perfect for me. It’s just the right size, it comfortably fits my pocket. The right vapor is also important to me and this IQ2 has just what I want. Thick and cool, that’s how I like it. It also helps that it doesn’t look like your ordinary vaporizer. Its aluminum body is handsome and solid. Feels so good in my hands! Blue’s my favorite color so it’s what I chose for my first DaVinci.