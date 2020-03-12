 Loading…

DaVinci IQ2 - Gray

by DaVinci Vaporizer

$295.00MSRP

For connoisseurs who simply want the very best portable, dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci’s newest provides cooler vapor and the ultimate flavor and control. The IQ2 empowers you to not only customize your cannabis experience through precision temperature and adjustable air flow, but also empowers you to track and report your dose per draw and per session. Includes: IQ2 dual use vaporizer 10mm Bubbler Adapter 0.2g Dosage Pod 9 Pieces Organic Cottons 1 Ceramic Extract Tab USB Charging Cable Pick Tool 9 Alchohol Wipes

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

Thu Mar 12 2020
h........9
Bruh one of the best stuff ever I tell ya!!! When I first ordered the gunmetal version of the davinci iq vaporizer I didn’t expect it to be like super advanced. It’s such a tiny little thing but i really made use of it during my vaping sessions. Like i could control the temp a lot more easily than just using a lighter and waving it around. PLUS IT TASTES SO MUCH BETTER THAN ALL THE OTHER STUFF I’VE TRIED. Like u could literally taste how concentrated it is. i was super blown away by the vaporizer and i think i’ve used it everyday since then. not only does it tastes good but it has a lot of add-ons that I enjoy like extra battery life and a multi-tool keychain!!
Tue Mar 03 2020
a........1
The Davinci IQ vaporizer is one of the best vaporizers I’ve bought. It has a cool, simple design and it comes in an awesome color. If u look at it from an outsiders p.o.v., you’d think that it was just a lighter or something but it’s not. I can bring it everywhere I go since it’s small and compact. Also the 51 light grid display is pretty cool. It looks super simple from the outside but I can see the exact temp of my vaping sessions. Sometimes I vape for a really long time so it’s helpful that the Davinci IQ comes with an extra battery. I just have to remember to bring it with me lmao. But overall it’s pretty cool.
Tue Mar 03 2020
a........t
I started using vaporizers last year and I do like them because it gives you the clean flavor and THC from the flower, resulting to a clean high. However, sometimes I feel like it could waste the entirety of the bud, I don’t know maybe that’s just me. BUT when I got this Davinci Miqro vaporizer, the thought no longer bothers me. I can load a little amount, around a quarter of a gram, and I feel and taste a lot. Ever since I got a hold of this gun metal Miqro I forgot all about my other vaporizers. The size of this thing is really neat. I can carry it anywhere without issues.