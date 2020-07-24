 Loading…

DaVinci IQ2 - Purple

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.061
$295.00MSRP

About this product

Clean. Cool. Control. For connoisseurs who simply want the very best portable, dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci’s newest provides cooler vapor and the ultimate flavor and control. The IQ2 empowers you to not only customize your cannabis experience through precision temperature and adjustable air flow, but also empowers you to track and report your dose per draw and per session. Includes: IQ2 dual use vaporizer 10mm Bubbler Adapter 0.2g Dosage Pod 9 Pieces Organic Cottons 1 Ceramic Extract Tab USB Charging Cable Pick Tool 9 Alchohol Wipes

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

Fri Jul 24 2020
s........1
I’ve been searching for a dual use vaporizer for months and I finally found DaVinci’s IQ2 just when I was about to give up. I was lucky enough to find a DaVinci guy, Rich, who told me everything I needed to know about the device. He explained to me a lot of technical stuff I wasn’t familiar with. I still don’t understand the complex stuff, but at least I know I can switch the temperature to my liking whenever I want to. I also know that I can use my dry herbs and some extracts and that I can monitor my dosage. It’s something new for me because my previous vaporizers were really simple and straightforward ones. But I’m also really liking it. Also, the IQ2 comes in different colors, cool ones like purple. Get yours now!
Fri Jul 24 2020
v........r
I like the kind of diversity that DaVinci brings. It’s made not only for men but also for us women. Take for example the IQ2. It’s designed like a stylish device and comes in different colors, including purple. Purple! Imagine? Who else thinks of something like that? Not a lot of men like purple, but it works for DaVinci. And I know why. It’s because the IQ2 is an incredibly high quality vaporizer. It looks good, yes, but it’s also feature-packed. I like how I can personalize it. I can choose the temperature I want and I can even add other herbs for a different kind of effect. I tell you, you gotta try it to understand what I mean!
Fri Jul 24 2020
k........1
DaVinci’s IQ2 is the best! I’ve been using it for several months now but had the chance to experiment with it just recently. I bought my purple IQ2 because I liked how it looked. That was the only reason then, but now I realized it really has a lot of cool features. I like its dual-use function the most because it allows me to be flexible. I love my dry herbs, but I want a bit of a change sometimes, so I use concentrates. So, yeah, the IQ2 is perfect for me. But I also like how it makes me feel really good. It’s an out of this world experience every time I puff on my IQ2. That’s another cool thing about it; it looks so simple, but it has a lot of power. You should try it!