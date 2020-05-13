v........r
Wed May 13 2020
This is one of my first times using the DaVinci IQ Miqro Black and I was, if I’m being completely honest, amazed by how revolutionary it was. Like I could control everything that I wanted out of this vape. Like, I could control the temperature settings down to the exact degree I wanted. And we all know that heat changes everything when it comes to vaping. If I wanted a real quick smoke, I could just set it to the highest temperature I wanted. But of course, this made the vape really hot. Thankfully, I managed to add the Miqro Glove as well, which helped me hold the vape with relative ease. Overall, I was impressed by the level of thought and execution that was put into this vape. I’ll be looking forward to more of its releases!