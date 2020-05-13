 Loading…

  DAVINCI MIQRO - Black

DAVINCI MIQRO - Black

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.098
$99.00MSRP

About this product

Innovation in Product and Mindset. With DAVINCI MIQRO, we’ve crafted a portable vaporizer to fit your lifestyle. 33% smaller than its predecessor and with a fully functional adjustable oven, this small vaporizer is sleek and simple!

About this brand

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

98 customer reviews

5.098

Wed May 13 2020
v........r
This is one of my first times using the DaVinci IQ Miqro Black and I was, if I’m being completely honest, amazed by how revolutionary it was. Like I could control everything that I wanted out of this vape. Like, I could control the temperature settings down to the exact degree I wanted. And we all know that heat changes everything when it comes to vaping. If I wanted a real quick smoke, I could just set it to the highest temperature I wanted. But of course, this made the vape really hot. Thankfully, I managed to add the Miqro Glove as well, which helped me hold the vape with relative ease. Overall, I was impressed by the level of thought and execution that was put into this vape. I’ll be looking forward to more of its releases!
1 person found this helpful
Sat May 09 2020
g........1
This small vaporizer is practically one of my best purchases for this year. Aside from its apparent good looks, this nifty gadget is a breeze to clean. The parts that have to be cleaned up are removable so you can submerge them completely in water. I got one in black because I’m very particular stains and the other variants might get that after a few months of using or so. And even though this is a tiny vaporizer, it still has different smarts paths and a boost mode. It is one smart vaporizer that is smaller than any I’ve used before. It is one everyone should have.
1 person found this helpful
Sat May 09 2020
h........1
I like this DaVinci Miqro for so many reasons. I like its portability. In fact, I’ve never seen a vaporizer this small. Its size and built makes it great for solo small dosing which is perfect for getting easy buzzes. It fits right in my jean pocket and it also has a removable battery which I remove to replace with an extra one because I hate constantly charging it. I purchased the battery separately which I recommend you do too. It costs extra but I think it’s worth it as it saves a lot of hassles. I got one in black because it’s the safest color choice, I think.
1 person found this helpful