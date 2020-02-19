 Loading…

  5. DAVINCI MIQRO - Cobalt

DAVINCI MIQRO - Cobalt

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.010
$99.00MSRP

About this product

This DAVINCI MIQRO - Cobalt(Blue) will surely fit your lifestyle! 33% smaller than its predecessor and with a fully functional adjustable oven, this small vaporizer is sleek and simple!

About this brand

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

10 customer reviews

5.010

Wed Feb 19 2020
p........a
This DaVinci Miqro is great! It has the size of a small vape mod but it’s actually a vaporizer, the smallest of its kind I’ve seen so far. After reading the reviews, I don’t understand why others say it doesn’t cloud up well. From my own experience, my clouds were SOLID. I got the cobalt colored one — I don’t know all the gadgets I have are blue-ish, maybe because it looks more put together. Anyway, as for battery life, I think it’s decent. However, I bought two extra ones just so I won’t have to worry about running out of power. All in all, I love the product.
Wed Feb 19 2020
a........a
This davinci Miqro vaporizer is awesome, it’s tine but gives you good vapor, the tiniest vaporizer I have ever held. Changing the mouthpiece is really tight. The cobalt color is really cool, it’s my uncle’s favourite color so he likes borrowing it a lot even though he has his own vaporizer. I should just buy him one I suppose. Anyway, this is perfect for family dinners because you won’t have to go outside or far away to light up a pipe — all you need is an empty room. Also, the smell is quite fragrant, similar to essential oils haha. It gets a little hot but I quite expected it. I mean it heats up herbs and sits in your palm so whatever. I love this device, it’s like a vaporizer made for James Bond. It even has the smart path. I guess the smaller the gadget the more techie it seems.
Tue Feb 18 2020
j........e
Ladies and gentlemen, I got myself a DaVinci Miqro in cobalt color and vaping has never been this good! I use the Miqro for my dry herbs and I swear it gives me the best vapor and flavors! It’s a really small and portable vape but it definitely has a big effect on me. It makes me really, really happy. The DaVinci Miqro is a practical choice for vapers like me who want the best vaping experience but cannot afford the expensive models or brands. It comes with a reasonalble price but is packed with features like temperature adjustment, extra herb storage, and extra battery (since it can run out of power without any hassle. It’s definitely the small but terrible of vapes!