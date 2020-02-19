p........a
Wed Feb 19 2020
This DaVinci Miqro is great! It has the size of a small vape mod but it’s actually a vaporizer, the smallest of its kind I’ve seen so far. After reading the reviews, I don’t understand why others say it doesn’t cloud up well. From my own experience, my clouds were SOLID. I got the cobalt colored one — I don’t know all the gadgets I have are blue-ish, maybe because it looks more put together. Anyway, as for battery life, I think it’s decent. However, I bought two extra ones just so I won’t have to worry about running out of power. All in all, I love the product.