 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Amethyst

DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Amethyst

by DaVinci Vaporizer

Skip to Reviews
5.012
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Amethyst
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Amethyst

$109.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite, you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box: MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere Explore the purest flavor in MIQRO steps!

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

12 customer reviews

Show all
5.012

write a review

Wed May 13 2020
h........a
To be honest, I just bought the Miqro just because my friend was raving about it and I wanted to check if the hype was real and I also needed a new vaporizer anyway so I purchased it. I bought the explorers collection along with it just because I felt like I needed to and I’m glad I did. I love how the Miqro emits exceptional essence from the flower. It consumes all the potential goods of the flower. I find the addition of the explorer collection a plus. I keep it in my work bag just so I can take it everywhere I go.
Sat May 09 2020
g........1
The Miqro Explorers Collection a big hit for me because it is small but functional. It has a lot of accessories and its features are guaranteed to make your vaping experience convenient, memorable, and relaxing (I know a lot of use vape for this reason!). The DaVinci guy Hector, the one I talked to, told me a lot of people also like the Miqro because of its size….it’s very small, the smallest I’ve seen and used so far. He said that was the first thing customers ask about – if it’s really small. It really is! I can hide it in the palm of my hands! He definitely helped me decide to buy the vape! Oh, I shouldn’t forget to tell you that the Miqro Explorers is a good looking, stylish collection. If you want style while vaping, it’s got to be nothing else but DaVinci’s Miqro Explorers collection!
Thu Mar 19 2020
m........1
I bought the Explorer’s kit of the DaVinci Miqro because I am a constant traveler. I also vape practically the whole day. I was surprised the first time I tried it because I didn’t expect the flavors to soothe me. It did - and it helped me relax and also helped calm my nerves. Anyway, Davinci’s Explorer is perfect for those who want a good and flavorful vapor while enjoying some extras. I like the accessories it comes with like a carrying case for my Miqro and a grinder that I can use for grinding herbs anytime I want to. There’s also a container I can use in case I want to bring extra herbs.
1 person found this helpful