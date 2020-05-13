 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite

DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite

by DaVinci Vaporizer

Skip to Reviews
5.015
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite

$109.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite(gray), you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box: MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere Explore the purest flavor in MIQRO steps!

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

15 customer reviews

Show all
5.015

write a review

Wed May 13 2020
m........a
This vaporizer is one of the best things i’ve ever freaking bought in my entire life! Like it has everything i could ever want out of a vaporizer. It comes with all these cool looking features that took a while to like memorize to get the exact outcome that i wanted in the end. But yeah it’s pretty good and neat and pretty simple to use once i got the hang of it. and i really like the material they used for the airway bc idk the taste of the vape just seemed a lot purer. or maybe it’s because of the heating chamber or precision temp controls. All in all, i liked it a lot.
Wed May 13 2020
a........1
Thank you so to DaVinci’s for giving me exactly what I need. I’ve been trying to put off buying one until my friend told me to. Once I got my Miqro Explorers, I started checking out and experimenting with the vaporizer’s many features. I was amazed that such a small thing can give you a lot of cool stuff! It has temperature controls and I like that a lot because it’s convenient. I also like its size, its flavors, and the thick, satisfying vapor it gives off. I like that I can carry it around safely, inside a carrying case. And, man, do I like the way it looks! Nothing can beat the Miqro Explorers’ simple but attention-getting and functional design. I like showing it off to my friends! So, now, I’ve never been happier! My DaVinci Explorers is definitely a long overdue reward for myself!
Wed May 13 2020
v........r
I like DaVinci’s Miqro Explorers collection. It’s so small I can hide it in the palm of my hand, but it’s also packed with a lot of cool stuff. First off, it has a carrying case where I can keep my Miqro. It’s pretty convenient because I move around a lot for my work. I now don’t have to worry about my vape getting scratched or me losing my grip while holding it. It’s safe inside the case. I also like the grinder coin because it lets me grind my dry herbs without me being too flashy. And it’s easy to use, too! It also helps that the Miqro Explorers collection produces cool flavors and a really smooth, rich and thick (just enough) flavor. Lastly, I like DaVinci’s sleek and stylish design. Makes me feel like I’m part of the “it” crowd.