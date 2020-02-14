j........t
Fri Feb 14 2020
As somebody who has had several types of smoking devices throughout the years I guess you can say that I have a particular taste when it comes to vaporizers. I used to get them cheap b4 bc I didn’t really have the budget for more expensive ones lol. Anyway I came across the Davinci Miqro and I gotta say I like it so far. It has all the nifty little tricks I like. I get to really control the heat of my herbs and even have extra batteries in case I run out. It’s also really lightweight and I can bring it with me everywhere I go. The color is pretty nice too. Something that I can spot easily with my really dark getups lol.