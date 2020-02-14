 Loading…

DAVINCI MIQRO - Graphite

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.09
$99.00MSRP

About this product

This DAVINCI MIQRO in gray will surely fit your lifestyle! 33% smaller than its predecessor and with a fully functional adjustable oven, this small vaporizer is sleek and simple!

About this brand

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

9 customer reviews

5.09

Fri Feb 14 2020
j........t
As somebody who has had several types of smoking devices throughout the years I guess you can say that I have a particular taste when it comes to vaporizers. I used to get them cheap b4 bc I didn’t really have the budget for more expensive ones lol. Anyway I came across the Davinci Miqro and I gotta say I like it so far. It has all the nifty little tricks I like. I get to really control the heat of my herbs and even have extra batteries in case I run out. It’s also really lightweight and I can bring it with me everywhere I go. The color is pretty nice too. Something that I can spot easily with my really dark getups lol.
Wed Feb 12 2020
a........t
"Hey, hey, hey! I got a cool-looking vape from DaVinci and so far, so good! For me, it’s one of the best in the market. Feels really good in my hands….it really looks good, too! I got the graphite one because I can easily pair it with the accessories I already have. It has the vapor I really want and the kind of flavor I’m looking for. It’s good for light users like me because I can chose the temperature I want. I mean, I can adjust it. How cool is that, right? I’m not so sure other vapes can do that!"
Wed Feb 12 2020
m........y
"My DaVinci Miqro has been with me for several months now and I can say I’ve never been happier with a product than I am now. I really, really, really like its solid build. I like the color I chose – graphite – because it’s not really a common one for vapes. Most are either black or any dark color. The Miqro’s graphite is cool to the eyes. Almost relaxing. My new vape looks and feels really high quality. The kind that come with an expensive price tag – but it’s really affordable. But even if it isn’t expensive, it is packed with features that gives me the kind of excitement and high that I need. I like it!"