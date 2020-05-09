DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.
Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.
The DaVinci Miqro is my first ever vape, and it has been the perfect choice for me. Sleek, compact, and well built, it just feels solid and high quality in hand. You also get a lot of control over temperature, so you can explore all of those terpenes at lower temps, which would otherwise be lost at combustion/high temperatures. Overall, this was an excellent purchase for me.
One of the first things that attracted me to the DaVinci Miqro is its simple but classy look. It does not have a lot of buttons and stuff that often confuse me. Mine is in rust, a color I like because, well, because it looks good. Clean. I also really, really like the fact that it’s portable and easy to carry around. I don’t have to worry anymore about stuff like my pocket getting bulky and heavy. Also, I was told that the Miqro has something called smart path technology. I don’t really know what that is but they told me it’s what releases the new flavors. So, yeah, it’s small but it has a lot of bite.
I was looking for a dry herb vaporizer with a good hit and I found DaVinci Micro. Great choice for only my second vape! It’s handy and easy to use. I can bring it with me wherever I go. And I like the hit I get and all the solid clouds, too. The flavor isn’t bad either. Battery life may not be as long as the big ones, but DaVinci Micro still packs a lot of power. I just simply recharge the battery when I want to use it longer. I got the rust-colored one and I love how it looks! It has buttons for temperature, a ceramic oven, and even an LED showing battery life. Not a lot of complicated stuff and that’s okay with me!