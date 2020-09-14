 Loading…

Sour Diesel 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5 ML

by Deluxe Leaf

5.026
About this product

Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking. Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.

26 customer reviews

5.026

Mon Sep 14 2020
d........1
Very relaxing
Wed Apr 01 2020
s........f
One of my favorite flavors. I also like that all their vapes have their logo on it. Very unique, nice!
Wed Apr 01 2020
L........G
I love all your vapes!!!