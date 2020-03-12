About this product

Genetics: Gorilla Glue x Zkittlez Effect: Powerful, Relaxing, Thought Provoking Outdoor Yield (g): 2000-2500 Indoor Yield (g): 500-700 gr/m² Flowering Time (days): 56 - 63 Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 1st-2nd week Cannabinoid Content: Medium Height (cm): 140-170cm Height Outdoor (cm): 140-170cm Height: Tall Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40% Taste: Fruity Aroma: Fruity Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm Barney’s Farm brand new Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds unleash the gigantic power of West Coast genetics with an amazing fusion of Original Glue and Zkittlez. An exquisite trichome celebration awaits following 60 days in bloom. You won’t forget the first time you experience Gorilla Zkittlez’s fertile fruits. Leaning toward the Indica side of the cannabis spectrum, this emerging favourite is a powerful and thought-provoking beauty, whose trichome-laden glistening pistils will delight all comers. Why not let Gorilla Zkittlez’s 24% THC seduce you into a warm realm of rest and relaxation that you will never want to leave? Flowering times of 8-9 weeks can be expected indoors, with outdoor grows finishing in early October. Expect up to 2.5 kg from a well-cared for outdoor grow and a final height of up to 1.7m.