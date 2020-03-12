Barney's Farm Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised
Genetics: Gorilla Glue x Zkittlez Effect: Powerful, Relaxing, Thought Provoking Outdoor Yield (g): 2000-2500 Indoor Yield (g): 500-700 gr/m² Flowering Time (days): 56 - 63 Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 1st-2nd week Cannabinoid Content: Medium Height (cm): 140-170cm Height Outdoor (cm): 140-170cm Height: Tall Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40% Taste: Fruity Aroma: Fruity Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm Barney’s Farm brand new Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds unleash the gigantic power of West Coast genetics with an amazing fusion of Original Glue and Zkittlez. An exquisite trichome celebration awaits following 60 days in bloom. You won’t forget the first time you experience Gorilla Zkittlez’s fertile fruits. Leaning toward the Indica side of the cannabis spectrum, this emerging favourite is a powerful and thought-provoking beauty, whose trichome-laden glistening pistils will delight all comers. Why not let Gorilla Zkittlez’s 24% THC seduce you into a warm realm of rest and relaxation that you will never want to leave? Flowering times of 8-9 weeks can be expected indoors, with outdoor grows finishing in early October. Expect up to 2.5 kg from a well-cared for outdoor grow and a final height of up to 1.7m.
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.