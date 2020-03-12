Barney's Farm Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised
About this product
Effect: Powerful, Relaxing, Thought Provoking
Outdoor Yield (g): 2000-2500
Indoor Yield (g): 500-700 gr/m²
Flowering Time (days): 56 - 63
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 1st-2nd week
Cannabinoid Content: Medium
Height (cm): 140-170cm
Height Outdoor (cm): 140-170cm
Height: Tall
Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40%
Taste: Fruity
Aroma: Fruity
Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm
Barney’s Farm brand new Gorilla Zkittlez Feminised Cannabis Seeds unleash the gigantic power of West Coast genetics with an amazing fusion of Original Glue and Zkittlez.
An exquisite trichome celebration awaits following 60 days in bloom.
You won’t forget the first time you experience Gorilla Zkittlez’s fertile fruits.
Leaning toward the Indica side of the cannabis spectrum, this emerging favourite is a powerful and thought-provoking beauty, whose trichome-laden glistening pistils will delight all comers.
Why not let Gorilla Zkittlez’s 24% THC seduce you into a warm realm of rest and relaxation that you will never want to leave?
Flowering times of 8-9 weeks can be expected indoors, with outdoor grows finishing in early October.
Expect up to 2.5 kg from a well-cared for outdoor grow and a final height of up to 1.7m.
About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
Zkittlez effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with