Erbologist
on July 10th, 2019
This is a killer strain. DNA and here in Canada - grown and pkg’d by Canopy Growth (Tweed & LBS) so you know quality is there. The Gel Caps are the bomb.. totally clean high - love them. I’ll take 20mg at one (2x10 or 8x2.5) and be ready hits in a hour and lasts 8 hrs easily. If new to caps start low go slow. One of those strains where you dont realise your under its spell until you stop and think for a second. No couch lock. No burn out. A total daytime, all day, at work, creative buzz. You name it. My favourite daily go to! Love smoking it - and now this just tops it all. Is a great strain. If you want a total indica end of day - check out LBS sunset. Both my GoTo's.