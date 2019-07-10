 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Lemon Skunk Softgels - 150mg 15 capsules

Lemon Skunk Softgels - 150mg 15 capsules

by DNA Genetics

Skip to Reviews
5.01
DNA Genetics Concentrates Ingestible Lemon Skunk Softgels - 150mg 15 capsules

Learn More

About this product

We used DNA Genetics’ very own Lemon Skunk to create these unique cannabis softgels. Each Lemon Skunk Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. If it’s your first time, start with just one softgel (2.5 mg of THC) on the first day and see how you feel. Lemon Skunk Softgels are available in: 2.5 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel 15 or 60 pills per container 10 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel 15 or 60 pills per container REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming DNA Softgels.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Erbologist

This is a killer strain. DNA and here in Canada - grown and pkg’d by Canopy Growth (Tweed & LBS) so you know quality is there. The Gel Caps are the bomb.. totally clean high - love them. I’ll take 20mg at one (2x10 or 8x2.5) and be ready hits in a hour and lasts 8 hrs easily. If new to caps start low go slow. One of those strains where you dont realise your under its spell until you stop and think for a second. No couch lock. No burn out. A total daytime, all day, at work, creative buzz. You name it. My favourite daily go to! Love smoking it - and now this just tops it all. Is a great strain. If you want a total indica end of day - check out LBS sunset. Both my GoTo's.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
DNA Genetics was founded in Amsterdam back in 2004, the only cannabis market that provided a place for legal and commercial cannabis activity at the time. During this period, DNA Genetics influenced the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach that can only be achieved through decades of dedicated experience and passion. Over the years, DNA Genetics have continued to push boundaries as the most awarded cannabis brand in the world, continuously developing new genetics that not only set trends but allowed them to become a unique leader in the marketplace. DNA Genetics continues to push the global cannabis industry forward by bringing their signature strains to Canada. Well crafted cannabis from top-notch professionals, all over the world.