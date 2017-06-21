The Dr. Dabber Light is the compact counterpart to the Dr. Dabber Ghost. Packing the same low-heat Titanium Technology in a tiny package, the Light is big on flavor and small on compromise. Featuring the same high quality components incorporated into a slimmer, stealthier design, the Dr. Dabber Light Vaporizer pen can go anywhere you need to be.
For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.
The size and convenience of this pen is what makes it so great, but that's about it. Since the pen is so small its hard to load but that could be because my CO2 oil isn't frozen, but who can travel with frozen wax to reload easier? Nah brah. Also the mouth pieces have to be replaced every like 1-3 months depending on use and they aren't super cheap so its not a one time investment just getting this pen. I have noticed the battery doesn't last very long or give a hint that its dying (I've been SOL 3 times so far this month),It's good not great.