giddygreen
on June 4th, 2016
Tried this when my buddy showed it to me when he was sick with the flu. Woah. I thought it wasn't doin anythin but 2 hrs later it kicked in. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz :)
Healing with medicinal plants is as old as mankind itself. The elderberry has been used for centuries to treat respiratory illnesses such as cold and flu. The use of cannabis for purposes of healing predates recorded history. It is also one of the 50 fundamental herbs in Chinese medicine. We created a concentrated elixir that combines all of their healing benefits. INGREDIENTS: Grain Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa and Indica Extract, Non-Pasteurized Wildflower and Clover Honey, Organic Elderberry, Organic Elderflower Extract, Bee Hive Extract, Echinacea Root Extract. EACH 30ML BOTTLE CONTAINS: 6 servings (approx). THC and CBD extracted from 7g (approx) dried, decarboxylated Cannabis Sativa and Indica.
on June 2nd, 2016
Amazing flavour and the effects are quite enjoyable. Would highly recommend.
on June 1st, 2016
This was my go to product for my coughs and cold because of the delicious elderberry and honey combo. With the added echinacea it really helped my immune function. The blend of cannabis helped with pain and gave me a good nights sleep! Highly recommend it!! Live the taste!