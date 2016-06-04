 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Dragon Elixir - Elderberry

Dragon Elixir - Elderberry

by Dragon Elixir

Skip to Reviews
4.84
Dragon Elixir Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Dragon Elixir - Elderberry
Dragon Elixir Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Dragon Elixir - Elderberry

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Healing with medicinal plants is as old as mankind itself. The elderberry has been used for centuries to treat respiratory illnesses such as cold and flu. The use of cannabis for purposes of healing predates recorded history. It is also one of the 50 fundamental herbs in Chinese medicine. We created a concentrated elixir that combines all of their healing benefits. INGREDIENTS: Grain Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa and Indica Extract, Non-Pasteurized Wildflower and Clover Honey, Organic Elderberry, Organic Elderflower Extract, Bee Hive Extract, Echinacea Root Extract. EACH 30ML BOTTLE CONTAINS: 6 servings (approx). THC and CBD extracted from 7g (approx) dried, decarboxylated Cannabis Sativa and Indica.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

giddygreen

Tried this when my buddy showed it to me when he was sick with the flu. Woah. I thought it wasn't doin anythin but 2 hrs later it kicked in. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz :)

Morimpre

Amazing flavour and the effects are quite enjoyable. Would highly recommend.

bizzkid

This was my go to product for my coughs and cold because of the delicious elderberry and honey combo. With the added echinacea it really helped my immune function. The blend of cannabis helped with pain and gave me a good nights sleep! Highly recommend it!! Live the taste!

About this brand

Dragon Elixir Logo
All natural craft elixirs and topicals infused with cannabis and highly medicinal botanicals.