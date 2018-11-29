 Loading…

10 - 20 Ton Dulytek® Retrofit DIY Rosin Heat Plates Kit, 3 x 6 Inch, for Shop Presses

by Dulytek

5.01
Dulytek® Retrofit Rosin Two Channel Heat Caged Plate Kit works with 10 to 20 ton hydraulic or pneumatic (air-operated) shop presses (not included) and comes with a compact temperature and timer controller. The kit is equipped with 3 by 6 insulated anodized aluminum plates capable of squashing up to an ounce (30 grams) of plant material per load at a low temperature offering high yields and exceptional flavor and aroma. The temperature/timer control module regulates heat plates separately and features magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press. This unit is perfect for people to take advantages of their shop presses to maximize their solventless yields, extract the highest quality materials, and press larger quantities at once. The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: Up to 40000 lb / 20 Ton Heating plate size: 3 x 6 inch / 76 x 152 mm Maximum temperature: 450 °F / 232 °C Timer range: 0 - 999 sec Two channel heating: yes Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Power: 700 W Product weight: 12.8 lbs / 5.8 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for controllers; 2 years for other parts Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

5.01

Thu Nov 29 2018
B........e
I was looking for a press and found this set at a great price. I paired it with a 10 ton benchtoppaired press and it works amazingly well. They quality is great and any products I have got from them is the same. Here it is in action https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jlloeZUjKj4 I highly recommend getting any press from them, quality and affordable.