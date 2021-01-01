 Loading…

  5. 5 Ton Dulytek® DHP5 Hydraulic Rosin Heat Press with 3 by 4 Dual Heating Plates

5 Ton Dulytek® DHP5 Hydraulic Rosin Heat Press with 3 by 4 Dual Heating Plates

by Dulytek

Dulytek® DHP5 5 Ton Hydraulic Rosin Press is a lighter version of our popular DHP7 machine that boasts 3" x 4" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, new precision-built two-channel temperature and timer controller, an easily replaceable oil-leak-free bottle jack, and a sturdy frame. The operation is as simple as with our other hydraulic series machines. Just set your press parameters, pump the cranking handle to create a desired amount of pressure between the plates, set the timer, and when the timer is up, release the plates, and collect the freshly pressed rosin! The DHP5 press comes with a complimentary starter kit containing all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets. The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 10000 lbs / 5 Tons Heating plate size: 3 x 4 inch / 76 x 102 mm Maximum temperature: up to 302 °F / 150 °C Power: 360 W Current: 3.3 A / 1.65 A Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Weight: 31 lbs / 14.1 kg Dimensions: 10 x 9 x 18 inch / 26 x 23 x 45 cm Package dimensions: 14 x 13 x 22 inch / 36 x 32 x 55 cm Package weight (with the product): 36 lb / 16.2 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 2 years Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

