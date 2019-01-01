Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, X Large Size
About this product
Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold is a quick puck or wafer maker. It improves your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during rosin pressing. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade stainless steel. Just add your materials and compact them using a regular hammer. Technical Specifications: Internal diameter: 1-3/16 inch (30 mm) Shaft height: 4-3/4 inch (121 mm) Material: Food grade stainless steel Dimensions when assembled, H x D : 5-7/8 x 1-1/2 inch (149 x 38 mm)
