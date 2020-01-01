Bakerstreet & Peppermint Chocolate 10mg
by Tweed
Get ready for something truly indulgent. Delicately spicy gingerbread flavours mingle with Edison’s signature rich milk chocolate. Available for a limited time only , these 5mg THC truffles (two per pack) divide 10mg of THC between two equal portions. At Edison it is about more than just making infused chocolate. We combine classic chocolatier practices with modern extraction techniques to create edible innovation.
