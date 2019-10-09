 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Edison Rio Bravo Pre-Roll

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison Rio Bravo Pre-Roll by Edison Cannabis Co.

WhyteWolf

Loved this strain very uplifting and creative!

Oak241

This was my first time ever smoking a joint so I don’t really have anything to compare it to other than saying it was like pounding back half a litre of gin, but happy. I saw patterns on the walls and floors, I danced and sang (no one was home), and ordered a pizza and watched Fraiser all day. Was really high for about 2 hours, pretty high for another 2, then mostly sober. My eyes were a little dry and I had a few paranoid thoughts but shook them off pretty quickly. Mostly just laughed (which is nice since I’m usually depressed). Great high. Would recommend.

Wabanaki

Wabanaki

Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada. 

At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..