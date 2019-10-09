Oak241 on January 6th, 2019

This was my first time ever smoking a joint so I don’t really have anything to compare it to other than saying it was like pounding back half a litre of gin, but happy. I saw patterns on the walls and floors, I danced and sang (no one was home), and ordered a pizza and watched Fraiser all day. Was really high for about 2 hours, pretty high for another 2, then mostly sober. My eyes were a little dry and I had a few paranoid thoughts but shook them off pretty quickly. Mostly just laughed (which is nice since I’m usually depressed). Great high. Would recommend.