WhyteWolf
on October 9th, 2019
Loved this strain very uplifting and creative!
on January 6th, 2019
This was my first time ever smoking a joint so I don’t really have anything to compare it to other than saying it was like pounding back half a litre of gin, but happy. I saw patterns on the walls and floors, I danced and sang (no one was home), and ordered a pizza and watched Fraiser all day. Was really high for about 2 hours, pretty high for another 2, then mostly sober. My eyes were a little dry and I had a few paranoid thoughts but shook them off pretty quickly. Mostly just laughed (which is nice since I’m usually depressed). Great high. Would recommend.
Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada.