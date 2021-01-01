Alien Otto (Autoflower)
About this product
Genetics: Elev8 Breeding Auto x Toofless Alien Type: Autoflower Seed Type: Feminized seeds Yield: Good Potency: High Flowering: 70 days from seed Alien Otto is a high quality autoflower that primarily likes to stay short with big chunky frosty buds. Our Elev8 breeding male is a large yielding OG dominate auto strain. Crossing our male with Toofless Alien has produced a cross with terpenes that are a delicious mixture of OG dankness with a touch of sweetness.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
