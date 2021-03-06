 Loading…

  5. 2021 "Mount Everest" box (one time purchase)

2021 "Mount Everest" box (one time purchase)

by Elevated Stash

4.824
$139.99MSRP

About this product

Go to www.ElevatedStash.com to purchase! The all-new 2021 "Mount Everest" box is here! More unique glass, dab and flower accessories together, the ultimate Smoke Buddy Jr, new Elevated logo grinder, rolling tray, and much more! We took the best of the best to build the EPIC 2021 "Mount Everest" box. Filled with goodies that will surely keep you Elevated...20 items in total! This one-time purchase box is filled with $250+ worth of glass, accessories, and more. Send this to yourself for the most epic smoke box out there, or ship to a loved one and show them how much you care about fulfilling their smoking abilities! What better name than the tallest mountain in the world to go side by side the BEST smoking accessories gift box out there. You will NOT be disappointed. Shipping within the US: FREE! Check out the list below: -Sturdy 8.5 Custom Bent Water Pipe w/ Showerhead Perc & Swiss Cheese Marks -14 mm Glass Bowl -14 mm Quartz Banger -Rolling Tray -Premium Elevated 4-Part Grinder -Smoke Buddy Jr. -Durable Thick 4 inch Spoon Pipe -Artistic Dab Mat -Silicone Container -Glass Dab Tool -Torch Lighter -Clipper Lighter -Hemp Wick -3x Blunt Wraps -2x Rolling Papers -Random Cones -Tips 20 Total Items! Go to www.ElevatedStash.com to purchase! ***All items are subject to change based on availability, accessories and glass will be the same as pictured above, but designs/flavors/colors can vary.

About this brand

Elevated Stash is a Veteran-Owned smoker's subscription box and unique online head shop. Since launching in 2017, we deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month (cancel anytime). We are also known for the EPIC biggest baddest "Mount Everest" gift box. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

Sat Mar 06 2021
All I can say is WOW!! This box came with an awesome piece and soooo many accessories! Diggin the new space man logo!!!
Sat Mar 06 2021
Quick story: Box showed up in about 4 days after ordering, very fast shipping! The bad part was that my glass arrived completely broken in a hundred pieces so I reached out to support and sent some pictures. They responded within a few hours and shipped me a replacement without question. Amazing customer service and top quality products!! You have a customer for life!
Sat Mar 06 2021
I loooove this box!! The glass piece is great quality! I will definitely be ordering from them again!!