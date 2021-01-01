 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer

Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer

by Exxus Vape

Write a review
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer

$33.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Exxus Maxx Concentrate Vaporizer is the perfect concentrate pen to get a full rich flavored vape from your wax. This pen-style vaporizer is sleek and slim, and it comes with two individual skillets that can be used for different purposes. The quartz skillet is also able to produce larger clouds than the disc skillet, but the disc skillet produces more flavorful vapor, both work well with any viscosity of concentrate.

About this brand

Exxus Vape Logo
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax. The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review