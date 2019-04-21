About this product

The Exxus Slim VV 380 mAh 510 Variable Voltage Battery by Exxus Vape is a simplistic device that is an easy companion to a number of tanks and comes in black, silver and gunmetal. As a variable voltage unit, its voltage can be adjusted to 2.6V, 3.2V and 4V. This accommodates user's individual preferences. The Exxus Slim VV has a 510 thread attachment that make it a near universal fit for many mods on the market. Additionally, it boasts a ten second heat up time, so it's ready to fire fulfilling draws quickly and cleanly. The Exxus Snap VV Glass Cartridge with Ceramic Coil by Exxus Vape is a mod that fits nicely with the Exxus Slim VV Battery. The ceramic coils, stainless steel core, and glass encasement create an idyllic heating environment. Users will always be treated to vapor dense draws with satisfying flavor. While the Exxus Slim VV is compact, it still has an impressive list of features. This package comes with an instruction manual for quick reference. The single button activation brings it to maximum output power in ten seconds. Because of its adherence to simplicity, the one button is how voltage is adjusted as well. Three clicks allows users to adjust the voltage, two clicks preheats the device, and one click stops the device. There is a side display light that indicates what the voltage is at so vapers aren't left guessing. Blue means it's at 2.6V, green means it's at 3.2V, and red means it's at 4V.