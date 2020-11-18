 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Californian Snow

Californian Snow

by Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics

Skip to Reviews
2.56
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Cannabis Seeds Californian Snow
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Cannabis Seeds Californian Snow
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Cannabis Seeds Californian Snow
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Cannabis Seeds Californian Snow
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Cannabis Seeds Californian Snow

$11.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Description Californian snow is the result of a crossing between a Cali’ Sativa and our very own autoflowering genetics. The result is a snow capped plant with a frosty main cola, 23% THC levels, and strong sweet and sour taste and fragrance. An easy going Sativa that’d be great for beginners. Bud description Frostbitten buds. These nugs will boast a rich green color that’ll be glazed in a thick layer of white crystals, showing it potency even before being smoked. Smoke report High as a mountain. A very heady euphoric high. Uplifting and vitalising, this strain is ideal for anyone looking to have great conversations at a social event or for some creative writing or drawing. Plant Appearance Staying true to her Sativa heritage, this plant will grow tall with a large internodal spacing. Growers could be looking at plants attaining 1.3m in height. She’ll develop a large main cola with some side branches, all densely frosty crystals, from the sugar leaves to the buds themselves. Grow Tips A manageable Sativa, but indoor growers will want to have around 2m in vertical space to accommodate this strain. Outdoors is where she’ll really shine, although you may want to invest in a few stakes to help support a bud encumbered plant. Other than her basic needs this plant is easy going and will be ready for harvest by week 9-10. Taste A smooth smoking Sativa that won’t scratch the throat and that’ll leave a mellow, yet present, sweet and sour taste on your palate reminding you of Sour Apples and candy. Like taking a bite out of a ripe green apple. SPECS Taste: Apple Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: USA, Californian autoflowering Flowering: 8 weeks from germination Harvest US: 14-19 oz per lamp 2-9oz/Plant Harvest EU: 400-550 gr/m2 50-250 g/plant Height US: 31 - 51 inches Height EU: 80 - 130cm THC: 23% CBD: <1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/californian-snow

About this brand

Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics Logo
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics. Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally. From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia. Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!

6 customer reviews

Show all
2.56

write a review

Wed Nov 18 2020
b........h
way behind other strains. same as others I'm in week 5 and looks like week 2. plant grew like a bush with thin leaves. i believe this plant prefers dryer soil for sure.
Fri Aug 14 2020
m........9
Loved this strain, Huge yield off and autoflower, Diesel and musky green apple, Ignore the haters below, Some people can't grow...
Wed Mar 18 2020
M........8
Not sure where to rate it, but I’m 7 weeks in and it’s nowhere near harvest, any help?