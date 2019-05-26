 Loading…

Hybrid

GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto

by Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics

About this product

DESCRIPTION This strain receives its name from the trichomes, that “glue up” the scissors when manicuring this baby. GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pine and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. This strain has a great history behind it. From its beginning, GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4 was created by Joesy Whales and Mardogg. It won the 2014 SoCal and the Michigan HighTimes Best Hybrid so, since then, it has been considered one of the best hybrid strains you can grow. We had the opportunity of triying the GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4 and we were very impressed with that strain; so, after getting the original clone of this awesome strain in a californian event, we couldn’t resist to begin the research to incorporate it to our aufoflower catalog. We used a clon of this champion and, on its basis, we have created our GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Autoflowering. The result is an outstanding strain that can reach the 24% THC level. Taste This variety has a trong taste of pine, with a citric aroma which will let a nice fruity taste in your mouth. It also has chemical nuances as well as a diesel fragrance. Effect GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) is one of our strongest strains and it’s fully loaded with trichomes, so its effect leaves nothing to be desired: a very cheerful and pleasant high, extremely positive. As this is a mix between sativa and indica, it’s perfect for those who are looking for relaxation as well as euphoric sensations and heavy feelings. The effects increase progressively, culminating in an cerebral stroke. Growing The cultivation of this variety is very simple, does not require special care, but if you treat her well, she will reward you with her incredible production, which is not the greatest but it is one of the best quality. It produces so much resin that you won’t know where to cut first! The most important thing is not to stress her, so she can develop her full potential. We recommend using pots up to 11-13 gallons (40-50 liters) to make the most of outdoor growing. For indoors, it would be best to use bulbs of 600 - 1000 watts per m2 with the possibility to grow up to 16 plants in this space. It develops very well both indoors, outdoors, such as "Green house". And time to harvest this wonder is only 2 and a half months. Most individuals show dense and resinous buds, loaded with big and sticky trichomes. In the flowering season, it gives off a pleasant aroma of sour lemon, pine and fuel. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Pine Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa indica autoflowering Genetics: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 week from germination Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 60-100cm THC: Very high CBD: 0.8% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/gorilla-glue #GorillaGlueAuto #GG #FastBudsGorillaGlueAuto #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

About this brand

In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics. Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally. From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia. Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!

About this strain

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

2 customer reviews

2.52

write a review

Sun May 26 2019
a........b
I was a TESTER growing both Tangi'matic and Gorilla Glue by Fast Buds. They hermied like crazy. NOT RECOMMENDED!
Sat Dec 29 2018
p........3
This strains trichome production is nuts! She can be a bit temperamental so I wouldn't recommend topping or fimming (but it can be done) just pop the seed in stand back and watch the show. Brilliant plant for hash etc